WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

354 FPUS56 KPDT 291059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-292300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

35. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

$$

WAZ027-292300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ028-292300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

60 to 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ029-292300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 53 to 58.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2200 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1900 feet increasing to 2400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ030-292300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

4800 feet. Highs 41 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain

overnight. Snow level 4600 feet decreasing to 4100 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow with rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 42 to 47.

$$

WAZ520-292300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow

level 2200 feet decreasing to 1700 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

West wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 55. Lows 31 to 36.

$$

WAZ521-292300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

49 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows

36 to 41. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

51. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain

overnight. Windy. Snow level 2600 feet decreasing to 2000 feet

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 1700 feet increasing to 2400 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

39. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

$$

_____

