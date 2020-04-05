WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs
58 to 63.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to
67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69.
Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to
46. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 36 to 41. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to
42. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows
41 to 46.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs
61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows
40 to 45.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
4100 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 5300 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 5400 feet. Highs 44 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows
32 to 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows
34 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 47 to 52.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the
morning. Highs 48 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to
58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs
57 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 58.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to
57. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to
61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to
39. Highs 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows
36 to 41.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows
39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
