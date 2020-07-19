WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

391 FPUS56 KPDT 192156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-201100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ027-201100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 92 to

97.

$$

WAZ028-201100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

WAZ029-201100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

86 to 95.

$$

WAZ030-201100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

57. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

$$

WAZ520-201100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

51 to 56.

$$

WAZ521-201100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

