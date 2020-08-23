WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

206 FPUS56 KPDT 232155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

WAZ026-241100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

WAZ027-241100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 59. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 89 to 94. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

$$

WAZ028-241100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 62. Northeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

79 to 84.

$$

WAZ029-241100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 63. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 92. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

76 to 81.

$$

WAZ030-241100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 62. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78.

Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 58 to 66.

$$

WAZ520-241100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

46 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

WAZ521-241100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 57. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

74 to 79.

$$

_____

