WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-261100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ027-261100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

WAZ028-261100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 80 to

85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

WAZ029-261100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

52 to 57. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ030-261100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Lows 52 to 57.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 72 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

WAZ520-261100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 44 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

WAZ521-261100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

