WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

184 FPUS56 KPDT 051040

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-052315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoky in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoky

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Smoky in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 61.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 89 to

94.

$$

WAZ027-052315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 64.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 90 to

95.

$$

WAZ028-052315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 49 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 90 to

95.

$$

WAZ029-052315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 53 to 58.

$$

WAZ030-052315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 60. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 80. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 63 to 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 67. Lows 45 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs

75 to 82.

$$

WAZ520-052315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm.

Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 56. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 84 to

89.

$$

WAZ521-052315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

340 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 58. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 62. West wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 88 to

93.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather