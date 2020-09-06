WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
_____
713 FPUS56 KPDT 061058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-062300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84.
North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 49. East wind 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.
Highs 82 to 87.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
$$
WAZ027-062300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows
50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
Highs 91 to 96.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.
$$
WAZ028-062300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Areas of blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts increasing to northeast 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in
the evening. Lows 47 to 52. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs
84 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Highs
89 to 96.
$$
WAZ029-062300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Areas of blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in
the evening. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.
Highs 83 to 88.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 53 to
61.
$$
WAZ030-062300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
54 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 44. East wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 70 to
76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
73 to 82.
$$
WAZ520-062300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 48. East wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows
46 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.
Highs 84 to 89.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
WAZ521-062300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing
dust late in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows
50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs
85 to 93.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather