WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 49 to 54. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 79 to 84. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 52 to 57. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 51 to 56. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 70 to 75. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 53 to 58. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 43 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 70 to 75.

