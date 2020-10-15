WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning, then
patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain.
Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance
of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 58.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.
Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.
Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
54 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 59.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to
44. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 59.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost
early in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 37 to 42.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Highs 53 to 59. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 52 to 57.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 59. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
46 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 45. Highs 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 39.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 32 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 39 to 44.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.
Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 32 to
39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Patchy frost in
the morning. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 44. West wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 49 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 29 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 49 to 54.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to
61. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Areas of frost early in the
morning. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to
42. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
