WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
_____
503 FPUS56 KPDT 231058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-232300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Rain
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
1600 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning. Snow overnight. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 1300 feet overnight. Lows
around 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.
North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows
23 to 28.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
Lows 33 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to
60.
$$
WAZ027-232300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1700 feet
overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 22. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39.
Highs 57 to 63.
$$
WAZ028-232300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. No
snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Breezy. Snow level 400 feet. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows
23 to 28.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows
35 to 40.
$$
WAZ029-232300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to
49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2100 feet overnight.
Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 40. North wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows
22 to 27.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
WAZ030-232300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4100 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 10 inches. Snow level 4700 feet in the
evening. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Highs 23 to 28. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 16. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 29. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 19.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows
23 to 28.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48.
Lows 32 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
$$
WAZ520-232300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Colder. A chance of snow early in the morning. Snow and
rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2100 feet in the morning.
Highs 38 to 43. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow with rain
likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level
2400 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 1400 feet in the morning. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31. Highs
46 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 49 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to
57.
$$
WAZ521-232300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet in the morning. Highs 35 to
40. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. Highs
48 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows
36 to 41.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather