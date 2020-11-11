WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

403 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of snow and rain

late in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow level 1800 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level 1600 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 44. Wind light and variable becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. South

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 31. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 35. South wind 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to 31. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Snow level 3400 feet

increasing to 4100 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. A chance of snow and rain likely. Lows

28 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to

37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 23 to 30. Highs 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 37 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 45.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows 23 to 28. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow and rain late in the afternoon. Snow level

1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and rain in the evening, then rain

and snow likely overnight. Snow level 2200 feet increasing to

2700 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain with

snow likely...heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely and snow likely...heavy at

times. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow and rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

2700 feet in the evening. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 39. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

