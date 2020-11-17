WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

061 FPUS56 KPDT 171158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-180000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to

30. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ027-180000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A chance of rain early in the morning. Lows 33 to 38. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

32. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ028-180000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Lows 38 to 43.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ029-180000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 63.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. A chance of rain early in the

morning. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then rain likely midday. A slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36.

Highs 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ030-180000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 46 to 52. South wind 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow in the late evening and overnight.

Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5400 feet

decreasing to 4600 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Rain

through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5100 feet. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level

3800 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 38. Lows

23 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to 34.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 41.

WAZ520-180000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning.

Rain midday, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

with snow likely overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 46.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2700 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 32. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 2900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ521-180000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Rain likely early in the morning. Lows 34 to 39.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

34. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

