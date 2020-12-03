WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

_____

178 FPUS56 KPDT 031159

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

WAZ026-040000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. North

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. Wind light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

39 to 44. Wind light and variable becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 39 to 44. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 44 to 49.

$$

WAZ027-040000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog midday. Highs 36 to 41. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of freezing fog

overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Wind light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 20 to

25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to

33. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ028-040000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog midday. Highs

33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of freezing fog

overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 33 to 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 23 to 28. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

27 to 34.

$$

WAZ029-040000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog midday. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of freezing fog overnight. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 33 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

23 to 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

28 to 34.

$$

WAZ030-040000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 42. Lows

25 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37. Highs

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 41.

$$

WAZ520-040000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 22 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Lows 27 to 33. Highs 42 to 48.

$$

WAZ521-040000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 25 to 30. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

24 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49. Lows

28 to 34.

$$

_____

