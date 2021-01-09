WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

WAZ026-100000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 36 to 41. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 30 to

35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ027-100000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 30 to

35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 53. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ028-100000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 56. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ029-100000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ030-100000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 32 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 24 to 29.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely and snow. Highs 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 47.

WAZ520-100000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 33 to

39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 28 to

33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 41 to 47. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ521-100000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 30 to

35. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

