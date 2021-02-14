WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

799 FPUS56 KPDT 141158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

WAZ026-150000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

17 to 20. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-150000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 18 to 21. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ028-150000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-150000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ030-150000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches

valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to

28.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ520-150000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows 14 to

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ521-150000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows 18 to 21. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and a chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and up to

2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather