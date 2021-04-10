WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

183 FPUS56 KPDT 101059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

in the 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 19 to 26.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows 16 to 25. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in

the 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

