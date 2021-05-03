WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

_____

004 FPUS56 KPDT 031059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

WAZ026-032300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ027-032300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-032300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ029-032300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ030-032300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower

60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s

to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ520-032300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the

upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

60s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s

to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower

60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-032300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather