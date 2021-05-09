WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the 50s

valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s

valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to

lower 60s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

