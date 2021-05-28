WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

WAZ026-282300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 80s.

WAZ027-282300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ028-282300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

WAZ029-282300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ030-282300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s

valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the

mid to upper 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s,

except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

WAZ520-282300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s,

except in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

WAZ521-282300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

