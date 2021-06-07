WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the lower to

mid 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s

valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to upper 70s

valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

to mid 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid

60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s.

