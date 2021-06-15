WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021 _____ 661 FPUS56 KPDT 151059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 WAZ026-152300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ WAZ027-152300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. $$ WAZ028-152300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s. $$ WAZ029-152300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. $$ WAZ030-152300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the 80s valleys. $$ WAZ520-152300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the 70s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. $$ WAZ521-152300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather