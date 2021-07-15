WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ 834 FPUS56 KPDT 151058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 WAZ026-152300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with little or no rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ027-152300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ028-152300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with little or no rain. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s. $$ WAZ029-152300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with little or no rain. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ WAZ030-152300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the lower to mid 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. A chance of thunderstorms with little or no rain. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. $$ WAZ520-152300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the lower to mid 80s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ521-152300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$