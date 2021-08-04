WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

105 FPUS56 KPDT 041058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

WAZ026-042300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ027-042300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ028-042300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 101. Light wind, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ029-042300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs 97 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ030-042300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the 80s, except in the lower to mid 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the mid to upper 80s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s,

except in the mid to upper 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-042300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except

in the lower to mid 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s, except in the 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except

in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-042300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

