WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the

mid 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower

70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to mid

60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s

valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

