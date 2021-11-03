WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the

50s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and

a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s, except in the 40s valleys. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate

mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s, except in

the lower to mid 40s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s, except in the upper 40s to

lower 50s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s, except in the mid to upper 40s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the

upper 30s to upper 40s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to upper

40s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

