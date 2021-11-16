WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

_____

657 FPUS56 KPDT 161158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

WAZ026-170000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-170000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ028-170000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-170000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ030-170000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s, except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

evening, then clear overnight. Lows 18 to 24. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except

in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ520-170000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s,

except in the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys. East wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to

mid 40s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of high

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the

lower to mid 40s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-170000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather