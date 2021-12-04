WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 1500 feet overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in

the evening, then a chance of high mountain snow overnight. High

mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 28.

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid to upper 40s valleys.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 17 to 25.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s,

except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

and freezing rain. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s, except in the 30s valleys.

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Very windy. West wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

