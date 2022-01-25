WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

650 FPUS56 KPDT 251158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

WAZ026-260000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the evening,

then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.



WAZ027-260000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the evening.

Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.



WAZ028-260000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.



WAZ029-260000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the evening.

Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.



WAZ030-260000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.



WAZ520-260000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.



WAZ521-260000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.



