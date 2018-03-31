WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 5:43 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
302 FPUS56 KPQR 312137
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
237 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-011200-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
237 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 40
mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
=
WAZ020-011200-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
237 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
=
WAZ040-011200-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
237 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet, decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Valley lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet, increasing to 2000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30. West wind 5 to
10 mph, becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs
50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
=
WAZ019-011200-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
237 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet,
lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the
evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the
surface. West wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Free air freezing level at
the surface, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
=
=
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast