WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

349 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

349 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers, some with small hail in

the morning, then isolated showers, some with small hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming light

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

349 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Small hail possible with showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to

15 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

349 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers, some

with small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Valley highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog.

Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Valley lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

349 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to 15 mph, diminishing

to light after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in

the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet, increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

