WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

_____

725 FPUS56 KPQR 070400

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-071130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Strong winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, increasing to south 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south

wind 40 to 50 mph, gusts to 60 mph, increasing to 75 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy, cooler. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 55 mph, decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50.

$$

=

WAZ020-071130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph, increasing

to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Strong winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy, colder. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and

a half inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50.

$$

=

WAZ040-071130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Valley lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Valley highs 50 to 55. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy, colder. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters

of an inch to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

45 to 50.

$$

=

WAZ019-071130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 6500 feet, decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy, colder. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Free air freezing level 6000 feet, rising to 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast