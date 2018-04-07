WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

947 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Updated most zones. Delayed wind. Multiple other changes.

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

947 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph, except south wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.

Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except southwest

wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three

quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest

wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 65. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

947 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Showers until midday, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around one and a

half inches, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

947 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Showers until midday, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Valley highs 50 to 55. South

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Valley

lows 40 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts 40 to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one

and a half inches, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Valley highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

45 to 50.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

947 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM

PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers until midday, then rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 6500 feet, decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Free air freezing level 5000 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet.

