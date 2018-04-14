WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:14 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
113 FPUS56 KPQR 140408
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,
Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.
WAZ021-141200-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows 45 to 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters
of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of
an inch to one and a half inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming light after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
=
WAZ020-141200-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one
inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and
a half inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows
around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
=
WAZ040-141200-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow
accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Valley highs
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Valley lows
35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.
$$
=
WAZ019-141200-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half
of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet, decreasing
to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.
$$
=
=
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast