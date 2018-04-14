WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Published 12:24 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Portland OR
917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
...A FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE ZONE FORECAST
AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN FOR DETAILS...
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. South
wind 5 to 15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and
headlands. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of
an inch to one and a half inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. North
wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half to three quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of
an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Valley
highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs
45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 35.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of
5 to 11 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of
an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to
6 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet, decreasing to
2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.
