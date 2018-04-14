WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

445 FPUS56 KPQR 141617 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

...A FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE ZONE FORECAST

AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN FOR DETAILS...

WAZ021-142330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. South

wind 5 to 15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

=

WAZ020-142330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of

an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. North

wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

=

WAZ040-142330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of

an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 55.

$$

=

WAZ019-142330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

917 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

5 to 11 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet, decreasing to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

$$

=

=

_____

_____

