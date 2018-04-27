WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Published 5:54 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
246 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,
Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
246 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle. Showers, decreasing after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle with showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
246 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers this evening, then occasional drizzle and a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 60
percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to
55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
246 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs
50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
246 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7500 feet, decreasing to 5000 feet.
West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1
inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level
3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
