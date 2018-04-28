WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Published 5:52 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
487 FPUS56 KPQR 280949
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
249 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-282345-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
249 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
$$
=
WAZ020-282345-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
249 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to
55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to
50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
$$
=
WAZ040-282345-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
249 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows
40 to 45. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs
45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
$$
=
WAZ019-282345-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
249 AM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
$$
=
=
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather