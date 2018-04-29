WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

628 FPUS56 KPQR 292106

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

206 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-301115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

206 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ020-301115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

206 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

$$

=

WAZ040-301115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

206 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

$$

=

WAZ019-301115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

206 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet,

rising to 7500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather