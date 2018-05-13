WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

_____

570 FPUS56 KPQR 132108

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

208 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-141130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

208 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 70. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ020-141130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

208 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ040-141130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

208 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to

75. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

$$

=

WAZ019-141130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

208 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,

lowering to 12000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

10000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

10000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

