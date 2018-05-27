WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

857 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Memorial

Day, Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

857 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

857 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

857 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley

lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Valley highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Valley

highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

857 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 10000 feet, lowering to 8000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet,

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet,

rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet,

rising to 7500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet,

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing

level 9000 feet in the afternoon.

