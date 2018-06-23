WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

126 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

126 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind, increasing to northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to light after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

126 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

126 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

126 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet, rising

to 15000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind,

increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow

level 7000 feet, decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet, decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet, rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet, lowering to 12000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet, lowering to 11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet,

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

