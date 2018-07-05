WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

126 FPUS56 KPQR 051003

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-060100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-060100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-060100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-060100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the morning. Snow level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to 10

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

