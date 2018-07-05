WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
126 FPUS56 KPQR 051003
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-060100-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 55. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 70.
$$
WAZ020-060100-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ040-060100-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.
$$
WAZ019-060100-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
303 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind
becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 30 percent chance
of showers in the morning. Snow level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to 10
mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
