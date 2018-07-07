WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 10

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 10

mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 90.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level rising to 13000

feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level rising to

15000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level rising to 16000 feet in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level rising to above

16000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet

lowering to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level rising to

above 16000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet lowering

to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

