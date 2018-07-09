WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

204 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

204 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph, except north wind 10 to

15 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to

75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

204 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Highs around

75. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

204 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Valley highs 80 to 85. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 85.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

204 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet rising to

above 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet

lowering to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering

to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

