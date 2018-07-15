WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

721 FPUS56 KPQR 150356 AAB

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

856 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-151115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

856 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-151115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

856 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-151115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

856 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-151115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

856 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

