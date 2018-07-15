WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

007 FPUS56 KPQR 150959

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-152330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-152330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-152330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley lows

60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-152330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

