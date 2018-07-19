WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

041 FPUS56 KPQR 190934

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-192315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

WAZ020-192315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

WAZ040-192315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

WAZ019-192315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

