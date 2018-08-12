WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
898 FPUS56 KPQR 120233
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
733 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-121130-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
733 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Warmer. Patchy morning
fog. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning
fog. Highs 70 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ020-121130-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
733 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
$$
WAZ040-121130-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
733 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Valley highs 85 to 90. Light wind becoming
north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ019-121130-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
733 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 13000 feet. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light
wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light
wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet
rising to 15000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet
rising to 16000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather