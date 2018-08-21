WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018
_____
459 FPUS56 KPQR 210346
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
846 PM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,
Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-211130-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
846 PM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Becoming
partly cloudy later tonight. Still hazy and smoky. Lows 55 to 60.
Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph late tonight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 85, warmest
inland. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Hazy. Areas of
smoke after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.
Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around
65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ020-211130-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
846 PM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows around 60. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 60.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs
80 to 85. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 65
to 70.
$$
WAZ040-211130-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
846 PM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke. Valley lows 60 to 65.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Valley highs 85 to 95.
East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Valley lows around
60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Hazy. Valley highs
85 to 90. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Valley lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
WAZ019-211130-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
846 PM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke. Free air freezing level
13000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts 20 mph on higher terrain
late.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Free air freezing level
14000 feet. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Free air freezing
level 15000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Hazy. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000
feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather