Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Valley highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Valley highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Valley lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Free air

freezing level lowering to 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after

midnight. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

