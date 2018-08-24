WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley

lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

